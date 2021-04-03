This year’s Amarnath Yatra to begin on June 28

This year’s Amarnath pilgrimage will be gin on June 28. The registration for 56-day annual pilgrimage has began on April 1. The Yatra would conclude on Shravan Purnima on 22nd of August. The authorities had laid out two routes – Pahalgam and Baltal- for the pilgrimage to 3,880 metres high holy cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

The health certificates issued by Doctors or Medical Institutions duly authorised by the State Governments or Union Territory Administrations is mandatory to participate in the pilgrimage . The people under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and women who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for the Yatra.