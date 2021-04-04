PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended Easter day wishes

New Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended Easter day wishes to the people of the country. The President wished all the people of the country a happy Easter Day.”Easter greetings to all! The resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrated across the world, gives us hope and happiness; reaffirms our faith in innate goodness of humanity. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen the bonds of love, affection, and harmony in our society!” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

In his greeting on Twitter, PM Modi said that Jesus Christ’s “emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world.” He Tweeted, “Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world.”