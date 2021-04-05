Facebook data of 6 million users Indians leaked, details out

California: Facebook data of 6 million users Indians leaked. Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder, and CEO of Facebook was among the victims. Cybersecurity expert Dave Walker shared this news through Twitter. Security researchers have warned that the leaked data can be used to commit fraud by impersonating a person as the leaked data dump includes phone numbers, full name, location, email, and other info.

It is said that the data could be a couple of years old and could have been extracted using a bug (a bug in the ‘Add Friend’ feature on Facebook) that the social media giant had fixed back in 2019. According to the Facebook data breach story, 533 million Facebook user’s data is from 106 countries, out of which 6 million Facebook users are from India.