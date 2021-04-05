Forest fires in Uttarakhand: 62 hectares of forest burned

Severe forest fires are reported from many areas in Uttarakhand. 40 forest fires have been reported in the past 48 hours alone. 62 hectares of forest land are said to have been burnt and the damage was estimated at Rs 37 lakh. Four people and seven animals have lost their lives in the recent forest fire.

The Principal Chief Conservator has said that the state forest department has deployed 12,000 guards and fire watchers to control the fire. 1300 fire crew stations have also been set up.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday requested the Central Government for helicopters and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to control the fire.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tweeted that he spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand regarding the situation. He also said that the Central Government has given orders to deploy helicopters and NDRF to control wildfires in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand had seen over 1000 forest fires over the last 6 months. It had affected over 1,359 hectares of forestland. Forest fires are reported mainly from the districts of Nainital, Almora, Tehri Garhwal, and Pauri Garhwal.