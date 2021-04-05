“No salary” ; Expatriate sets fire to textile shop in Dubai

Dubai: An expatriate set fire to his former employer’s shop in revenge for refusing him one year’s salary and destroying an opportunity for another job. The incident took place in Naif, one of Dubai’s commercial centers. A 27-year-old expatriate man has burnt his former employer’s textile shop. This led to the burning of clothes, furniture, and other equipment in the shop. The loss is estimated to cause Dh1 million in damages.

The young man was working as a salesman in the shop. He was dismissed and refused to give a one-year salary. His revenge was increased when his residence visa was canceled by his employer after he attempted to work somewhere else. His visa was denied by his former employer after he purportedly left the country.

Read more; “Indonesian Floods” ; Death toll rises to 75 ,more than 40 missing

According to a police report filed in a Dubai court, the salesman broke the lock of the shop to steal money at night. However, when he could not find any money, he became angry and set fire to his clothes with a lighter. The shop owner declared that he got all of his former employee’s activities when he checked CCTV footage after he received a call informing him that his shop was on fire.