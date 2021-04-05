Russian doctors completes open-heart surgery even while the hospital was burning: Watch video

An eight-member team of doctors and nurses stayed in a burning hospital to complete an open-heart surgery. The incident occurred at Amur State Medical Academy’s cardiology center in the Far East city of Blagoveshchensk in Russia on Friday.

A group of 8 doctors and nurses stayed behind in the hospital to finish the surgery even after a fire broke out on the roof of the hospital. It took them two hours to finish the procedure. After successful completion of the operation, the patient was moved to another regional hospital.

Watch the viral video;

It took more than two hours for the firefighters to douse the fire. Firefighters used power cables to ensure a continuous power supply to the operating room. They also used electric ventilators to air the operating room. 120 people including 67 patients were evacuated from the hospital. No one was injured in the hospital.

The Emergencies Ministry said that “The clinic was built more than a century ago, in 1907, and the fire spread like lightning through the wooden ceilings of the roof.”

“A bow to the medics and firefighters,” said Vasiliy Orlov, the local Regional Governor. The doctors and nurses have won the appreciation of people around the world for the courage and commitment they have shown even in adverse situation.