Speedy recovery message to Argentina President : PM Modi

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez tested Covid-19 positive, Prime Minister Modi wishes a speedy recovery to him.

“My best wishes to President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina for a quick recovery from COVID-19. @alferdez,” PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.

Mr Fernandez thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes. His tweet after translated says, “My sincere thanks to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India @narendramodi for your good wishes for my speedy recovery. The entire world must join forces to minimize the effects of the pandemic. We must work together to achieve this.”

CNN reported, after two months of receiving the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19, Fernandez tested positive for the coronavirus.

On last Friday evening, his birthday, in a series of tweets posted the Argentinian President said fever and slight headache had prompted him to get tested, as per CNN.

“I’m already isolated, complying with the current protocol and following the instructions of my personal doctor,” he said. “I have contacted the people I met in the last 48 hours to assess whether they constitute close contact.”