Top Bollywood actress tests positive for Covid-19

Another top celebrity in the Bollywood film industry has tested positive for Covid-19. Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. She confirmed this through a post shared on her Instagram handle.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Steam, Vit – C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to :) Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I’ve contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had also tested coronavirus positive on Monday. Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh were tested Covid-19 positive.