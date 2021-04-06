‘Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack’ ; Kidnapped CoBRA commando’s daughter pleads for release

“Please, release my father”, pleads the daughter of a CoBRA commando held hostage by Naxals after an ambush in Chhattisgarh. The family of Commando Rakeshwar Singh Minhas was in the intense collapse after the news of the fatal trap on Saturday and his disappearance burst out.

Approximately 22 security officials were killed in the attack on the CoBRA battalion of CRPF by the Naxals who declared that they had kidnaped Minhas after the ambush.”We came to know about the attack and that he went missing during action from news channels. Nobody from the government or the CRPF informed us about the incident,” Meenu, the wife of Minhas, told journalists at her home in the Barnai region on Jammu-Akhnoor road.

She said that she executed desperate attempts to contact the CRPF headquarters in Jammu to identify the location of Minhas. “I was told that there is nothing we can share with you. Once we get a clear picture, we will come to you,” Meenu said. With her daughter in her lap who also appealed for the harmless freedom of her father, she said an officer also visited her house and repeated the promise. She said Minhas had not picked up the phone since “we talked for the last time” on Friday at 9.30 pm when he was going for duty. Meenu said it was the government’s responsibility to guarantee his safe return to his family.

“My husband served the country for the last 10 years and now it is the turn of the government to ensure that he returns to us hale and hearty,” she said surrounded by relatives who were there to support the family through the ordeal.” Minhas joined the CRPF in 2011 and he has been serving the country for the last 10 years. He was transferred to Chhattisgarh only three months back from Assam,” she said.

“I got a telephone call from a person who introduced himself as a local reporter from Chhattisgarh. He wanted me to send a picture of my husband along with an appeal to the Naxals,” Meenu said. However, she did not reply to his calls after discussing the subject with her family. Meenu requested Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to take up the distress with the Union government and ask the prime minister and home minister for his safe return.