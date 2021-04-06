Election Commission takes stern action to prevent bogus voting; Here are the new changes

Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission has taken strict action to prevent double voting. In addition to the voter’s signature, the fingerprint will also be recorded this time. The ASD list was handed over to the polling officials. Those on the list will be photographed when they come to vote.

In addition to the signature, the fingerprint will also be recorded in the register. The voters will be allowed to leave the booth only after the ink on the finger has dried. The Election Commission has warned that in case of double voting, action will be taken under section 171D of the IPC. Double voting is an offense punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine or both.