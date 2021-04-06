Here are some beauty tips using honey to get glowing skin

Honey is good for health and beauty. Honey contains certain enzymes that make it a perfect moisturizer. Applying it topically on your face can make your skin softer. Let’s take a look at some beauty tips:

1. Add honey and yogurt to remove dark circles under the eyes and rinse off after 10 minutes.

2. Apply oatmeal and honey to enhance the radiance of the face.

3. Mix a pinch of honey with the milk powder, lemon, and almond oil and apply on the face for 10 minutes to brighten the face. 4. Add orange juice to a teaspoon of honey and apply it to the face to get rid of dark spots.

5. Apply a small amount of honey on the lips to get smooth lips.

6. Peel an apple, grate it and mix it with honey to brighten the complexion.

7. Applying honey and butter fruit/Avocado is good for enhancing your skin color.

8. Adding honey to Red sandalwood powder and applying it on the face will enhance the complexion. 9. You can make a good face pack by mixing an egg white with honey, glycerin, and a little flour. This pack can be rinsed off after 20 minutes of rubbing on the face. This pack gives brightness to your skin color and softness.

10. Add honey and olive oil and apply on the scalp. It should be rinsed off after half an hour. Then rinse with shampoo. This will also give more strength and beauty to the hair.