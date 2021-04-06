Kerala Assembly Election updates: Voting underway

Thiruvananthapuram: The polling in the state started at exactly 7 o’clock. The first half-hour saw a good turnout. A long line of voters has appeared in all the booths in the state. Many prominent leaders cast their votes early in the morning. E. Chandrasekharan, E. P. Jayarajan, C. Raveendranath, Kadakampally Surendran, and Mercykutty Amma cast their votes.

UDF candidate Mani C. Kappan from Pala cast his vote at Kanattupara Govt. Polytechnic, Kalpetta LDF candidate M.V. Shreyams Kumar at SKMJ School and K. Babu at Thripunithura. Mock polling began at 6 a.m. in all 40,771 booths set up in the Covid background. Mock polling was in the presence of the candidates’ booth agents. The voting machine was found to be faulty in less than 10 booths during mock polling.