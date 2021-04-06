Polling in Kerala: Drones for surveillance from morning

State Police Chief Loknath Behra has said that all security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the assembly elections.

Drone surveillance will start from the morning to prevent crowds and incidents of poll-related violence. The footage from the drones will be made available to the patrolling team and the Election Control Room at the police headquarters.

Special inspections and surveillance have been launched at 152 state border centers to check the smuggling of liquor and other items from neighbouring states.

A total of 95 companies of police have been deployed across the state to deal with emergencies. 1694 group patrol teams have been deployed to cover the 13,830 locations containing polling booths.

A law and order patrol team comprising Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and special patrol teams headed by DySP-rank officers is deployed in each election subdivision. Special Operations Group and Thunderbolt will be on 24-hour alert in Naxal-affected areas.