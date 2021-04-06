TN election 2021: Thalapathy Vijay arrives in a cycle to cast his vote. [Watch]

Thalapathy Vijay arrives in a cycle to cast his vote in TN polls. The video of the actor riding a bicycle to the booth has been widely circulated on social media. It is widely rumored that Vijay came to the polls on a bicycle to protest against the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Vijay came to cast his vote at the booth in Neelankarai, Chennai. The images of the same are widely circulated on social media. Early on Tuesday, several noted celebrities arrived at polling booths for voting. Actor Ajith and his wife Shalini stood in a queue outside the polling booth as early as 6.40 am. Actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, and Karthi were among those who were seen voting early morning on Tuesday. Visuals also showed a huge crowd gathering around the polling booth where Vijay came to vote.