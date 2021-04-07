Allu Arjun’s mass entry as ‘Pushparaj’; Pushpa’s intro video is out. [Watch]

Allu Arjun’s much-awaited movie Pushpa’s character intro video has been released. In the movie, Allu plays the role of Pushparaj, a smuggler. Malayalam actor Fahad Fazil is also seen in the lead role. The teaser promises a fun-filled experience at the theatre. The teaser also shows a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in the film. The film marks the third collaboration of the actor-director duo. Earlier, they worked on Arya and Arya 2.

Allu Arjun recently celebrated 18 years of his journey in the film industry. Thanking his fans for their support and love, Allu Arjun tweeted, “It’s has been 18years since my first film released. I wanted to thank each n everyone who has been a part of my 18years journey. My heart is filled with gratitude. I am truly blessed for all the love showered over the years. Thank you for all the blessings. Gratitude.”