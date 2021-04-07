Amit Shah to hold four roadshows in West Bengal today

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will hold four roadshows in West Bengal on Wednesday, April 7, as a part of the BJP Campaign. West Bengal is heading for the fourth phase of assembly elections this weekend.

The first roadshow is scheduled in Singur at 12 pm. The second roadshow is in Domjur at 1:35 pm and the third roadshow is at Howrah Madhya at 3 PM. The final and fourth roadshow is scheduled in Behala Purba at 4.40 pm. The roadshow details were posted by Amit Shah’s office yesterday.

Schedule of Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah's roadshows in West Bengal tomorrow, 07th April 2021. 1) Singur at 12PM

2) Domjur at 1:35PM

3) Howrah Madhya at 3PM

4) Behala Purba at 4:40 PM pic.twitter.com/M9g3WCehQ2 — Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) April 6, 2021

In West Bengal, the election is scheduled to be held in eight phases for the 294 member state Assembly seats from 27 March 2021 to 29 April 2021.Three phases of the elections are already over. In the fourth phase of the election, 44 assembly seats in six districts would go to poll on April 10. Votes will be counted on 2 May 2021.

West Bengal has witnessed large-scale violence in the third phase of polling on Tuesday, April 6. Two people were killed in Goghat village in Hooghly district of West Bengal. Five candidates from different parties were attacked and several people were injured.