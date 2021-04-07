Delhi: Night curfew starts today from 10 pm to 5 am

On Tuesday the Delhi government announced a curfew will be started from tomorrow from 10 pm to 5 am every day till April 30, as the infections are increasing rapidly. Similar restrictions are imposed in other major cities such as Mumbai, which are suffering under the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The exempted cases from the 7 hours night curfew are government officials, essential workers, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, interstate bus terminals, Covid-19 vaccination centres or hospitals. All restaurants, markets, wedding halls, pubs and commercial establishments will have to now close by 10 pm, only home delivery of food and other items will be allowed, said a senior government official.

The night curfew is the first constraint forced by the government in the Capital, where the rate of new cases has jumped 130% in just the past week. On Tuesday, the city recorded 5,100 cases and 17 deaths, the highest since November 27. The Capital also administered more than 100,000 tests for the first time as the pandemic hit the country last March.