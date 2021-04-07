IOC: Petrol, Diesel remains steady across the four Metros

Petrol and diesel rates remain steady across the four metros on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. In Delhi, petrol prices were steady at Rs 90.56 per litre and diesel was stable at Rs 80.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, fuel prices are the highest among all four metro cities.

According to the state-run oil refiner, petrol is given at ? 96.98 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.96 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value-added tax (VAT).

The latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metros are:

The state-run oil marketing companies – Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, as well as Hindustan Petroleum – follow the prices of domestic fuel with global crude rates by taking into account any revisions in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel rates are achieved with effect from 6 am each day.

While, oil prices bordered higher on Wednesday on the prospects for stronger global economic growth amid increased Covid-19 vaccinations and a report that crude inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest fuel consumer, fell.

Brent crude futures for June rose by 34 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $63.08 a barrel by 0123 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May was up 32 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $59.65.