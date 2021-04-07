Latest update: Vaccinations won’t be opened to all ages any time quickly

The government announced today that vaccinations will not be opened to all ages any time soon, emphasising the need to cover the most vulnerable groups amid a wave in Covid cases.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded over 55,000 COVID-19 cases in a continuous rise in cases that have left the government bothered about the situation.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope spoke with his counterpart in the centre, Harsh Vardhan, and asked him to let neighbouring states send oxygen cylinders to Maharashtra, where more and more hospitals have reported a shortage of oxygen cylinders needed to care for critical patients.

A weekend lockdown in Maharashtra is already in impact between the unprecedented wave in coronavirus cases.

While, New Delhi on Tuesday forced an immediate night curfew one day after the nation posted a record coronavirus surge, with financial hub Mumbai also starting similar constraints.

The Delhi regional government said the “sudden increase in Covid-19 cases” and “high positivity rate” meant a night curfew was required.