Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

MUMBAI: The RBI’s decision to maintain its monetary policy stance was reflected in the market. The Sensex was up by 460.37 points at 49,661.76 and the Nifty was up by 135.50 points at 14,819. Shares of 1842 companies were gainers and 1072 shares were losers on the BSE. 179 shares unchanged.

Major gainers were JSW Steel, Wipro, SBI Life Insurance, SBI, Britannia, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hero Motorcorp, Bajaj Auto, and Bharti Airtel. Shares of Adani Ports, Tata Consumer, UPL, Titan, and NTPC ended lower. All sectoral indices gained. Public sector banking, IT, metal, and auto indices rose 1-2 percent. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 0.8-1.3 percent.