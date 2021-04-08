‘Children should be educated to overcome cyber security challenges’: Shaikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi

Shaikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah (SCFA) has said that children should be educated to overcome the cyber security challenges. Shaikha Jawaher said this following the release of the findings of the ‘Community Awareness on Safe Use of the internet and Social Media Sites’ research study. The research was carried out by Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of SCFA.

“The rapid advancement of digital communication tools has numerous benefits, but also brings to light several challenges. Boycotting technology to avoid its drawbacks is not a plausible solution as these technologies are necessary for education, skills development, and for communication with others. Therefore, more proactive measures are needed, such as providing guidance for our children and being vigilant about their activities. We need to focus on prevention methods instead of attempting to address only the negative impact. We are confident this goal can be achieved through diligent work and cooperation between the various segments of society and its institutions. This is what our wise leadership urges us to do, and entities from both public and private sectors agree on its importance”, said Shaikha Jawaher.

The study was conducted over a period of 14 months. It surveyed 12,344 households in Sharjah including Emirati families and expatriate residents. The study revealed that 72.3 per cent of families allow their children to use smart devices. It has also revealed that 37.6 per cent of parents do not review their children’s activities on the internet. Only 55.5 per cent used parental control programmes to monitor the websites their children accessed and the social media applications they downloaded.