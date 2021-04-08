Covid-19 Update: 2112 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 2112 new coronavirus cases along with 2191 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases has surged to 478,131. The total recoveries mounted to 463,032. The death toll is at 1523. At present there are 13,576 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 249,014 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now more than 38 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Abu Dhabi on Thursday issued new Covid-19 safety measures for the month of Ramadan. Among other guidelines, authorities noted that Covid-19 patients should consult with a doctor before fasting. Restaurant and café customers who don’t adhere to Covid safety rules can be asked to leave, authorities in the UAE have said.