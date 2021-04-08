Ladakh Standoff: China agrees to discuss India’s proposal

China has responded positively to India’s proposal to end the Ladakh standoff. On Thursday, the Chinese government has said that India’s proposal l for the restoration of the status quo of April 2020 at eastern Ladakh could be discussed at the next bilateral meeting.

“China and India are in communication on the holding of the 11th round of talks. As for the specific date for the upcoming talks, I have no information… There is no delayed meeting as you cited. I want to stress that the merits of the situation at the India-China border are very clear and the responsibility does not rest with the Chinese side,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

“We hope the Indian side will work with China to follow through the important consensus of our two state leaders, abide by relevant agreements and treaties to de-escalate the tension at the border,” he said.