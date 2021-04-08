Sachin Tendulkar returns home from the hospital

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has been admitted to the hospital with Covid-19, returns home. Tendulkar himself shared the news through his Twitter account that he was home on Thursday. Tendulkar was tested positive for Covid on March 27. He was admitted to the hospital six days after Covid’s infection as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors.

“I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it. I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances,” Tendulkar said in the tweet.