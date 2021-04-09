Actor Akshaye Khanna makes his digital debut with the web film “State Of Siege, Temple Attack”. The Ken Ghosh directorial is based on the Akshardham temple terror strike of September 24, 2002, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Akshaye feels privileged to wear the uniform for his role and that he is extra careful and respectful towards the uniform.”To be able to wear the uniform without taking the oath of the ultimate sacrifice is a privilege that only an actor is afforded. His only focus during the making has been to not disrespect that privilege,” words by the actor, who made a mark playing an army man in JP Dutta’s 1997 superhit “Border”.

Producer Abhimanyu Singh conveyed that ,Very rarely we have highlighted the role of the Indian commandos in neutralising attacks by our enemies. The ‘State Of Siege’ series was designed to give their perspective and contribution. The success of ‘State Of Siege, 26/11’ encouraged us to tell these stories further and the obvious extension for us was to chronicle the events of the temple attack that shook the nation.

“State Of Siege, Temple Attack” will depict how, on September 24, 2002, a terrorist attack at Akshardham temple claimed over 30 lives and left 80 injured. The National Security Guard (NSG) arrived at the spot, killed the terrorists, and ended the siege. It is slated to premiere on Zee5.

State of Siege,Temple Attack is being produced by Abhimanyu Singh’s Contiloe Pictures. Lt Col (Retd) Sundeep Sen, who was a consultant on State of Siege: 26/11 and the second in command during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, will provide his expertise for this film as well.