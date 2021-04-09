‘Amit Shah is more dangerous than a tiger’: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee accused that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to incite violence in West Bengal. The TMC leader also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control Amit Shah. Mamata Banerjee said this while addressing an election rally in Memari in Purba Bardhaman district.

“I have not seen such a ‘gunda’ (gangster), ‘dangabaaz’ (rioteer) home minister in my entire life. Amit Shah is more dangerous than a tiger. People fear to talk to him. I will urge PM Narendra Modi to control Amit Shah first. He is inciting riots here,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“This election is to stop people from turning Bengal into another Gjuarat,” she said.

The assembly elections are being conducted in West Bengal in 8 phases. The counting of votes will be on May 2.