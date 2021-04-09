Covid-19 Update: 1875 coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1875 new coronavirus cases along with 1939 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 480,006 people were infected with Covid-19 in the country. In this 464,971 people were recovered. The death toll has reached at 1526. At present there are 13,509 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 247,634 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 39.7 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

A travel restriction in place from the UAE and Scotland has been lifted, the mission said in Abu Dhabi. “From 4am on 9 April, direct flights from the UAE to Scotland will no longer be prohibited,” the British Embassy tweeted.