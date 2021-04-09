Government ordered to close all colleges and schools till further notice

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered to close all colleges and schools till further notices in the wake of the spread of Covid. Holidays have been declared till April 21 for all educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh. The decision follows the second wave of Covid expansion. MPSC exams have been postponed in Maharashtra.

Many states and union territories including the national capital have announced new restrictions such as night curfews amid a spurt in coronavirus infections that has pushed new case numbers to record highs. Most of the classes were already suspended in Delhi but students of classes 9 to 12 had to attend schools in view of their board exams.