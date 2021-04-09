Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have tweeted a picture of young wicket keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard in which they are seen running in the same direction as if in a race.

The Tweet read: “Ishan and Polly are all of us racing towards the TV remote at 7:29 PM, today!”

The first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season between Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Virat Kohli is to be held at Chennai’s Chidambaram Stadium today.

In the previous seasons both the teams have mostly lost their first games. RCB has lost 8 out of 10 times they played against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians have won the tournament five times.

Kieron Pollard was recently in news for hitting six sixes in a single over. The incredible feat by Pollard came in the sixth over of West Indies innings against Sri Lanka at Coolidge Ground in Antigua while he was facing off-spinner Akila Dananjaya. Pollard is the third batsman in International cricket and second in T20I to achieve this feat.