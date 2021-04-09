Mollywood actress tested COVID-19 positive. In home quarantine now..

The ‘Varathan’ actress Aishwarya Lekshmi has tested positive for COVID-19. Mollywood actress revealed the news through her Instagram page on Thursday.

Aishwarya said that she caught the virus even after wearing a mask, using a sanitiser and maintaining social distance. She also admitted that she might have affected as she started to take it easy at some point of time.

The actress is currently in home quarantine. The actress also shared a boomerang video of herself.

“You are looking at a newly diagnosed Covid patient,” she captioned the video.

Various celebreties including Aju Varghese, Aashiq Abu, Shahabaz Aman, B Unnikrishnan, Manjima Mohan reacted to the post.

Aishwarya was in the shooting of her debut Telugu movie ‘Godse’ starring Satyadev. She has also made her Tamil debut with Dhanush starrer ‘Jagame Thanthiram’

Interestingly, Aishwarya will be seen in a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s multi starrer movie ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Her upcoming Malayalam movies include ‘Kaanekkane’, ‘Kumari’, ‘Archana 31 Not Out’ and ‘Bismi Special’.