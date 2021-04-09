‘Rahul Gandhi is lobbying for pharma companies’: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has came down heavily upon the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his “vaccine starvation” remark. The senior BJP leader has accused that the Congress leader is now lobbying for pharma companies.

“After failing as a part-time politician, has Rahul Gandhi switched to full-time lobbying? First, he lobbied for fighter plane companies by trying to derail India’s acquisition programme. Now he is lobbying for pharma companies by asking for arbitrary approvals for foreign vaccines,” Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted.

After failing as a part-time politician, has Rahul Gandhi switched to full time lobbying? First he lobbied for fighter plane companies by trying to derail India’s acquisition programme. Now he is lobbying for pharma companies by asking for arbitrary approvals for foreign vaccines — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 9, 2021

” Fighting a pandemic is not a one trick game. Apart from vaccination, there needs to be adequate focus on testing, tracing & treating. Rahul Gandhi’s problem is that he doesn’t understand all this and his ignorance is compounded by his arrogance”, he again tweeted.

India is not facing vaccine starvation but Shri Gandhi is facing attention starvation. Why has Rahul Gandhi not yet taken vaccine?Is it an oversight or he doesnt want it or has he already taken one in many of his undisclosed trips to foreign locations but doesnt want to disclose? — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 9, 2021

“Rahul Gandhi must know that shortage in Congress ruled states is not of vaccines but of basic commitment towards health care. He should write letters to his party’s governments to stop their vasooli ventures & concentrate on administering the lakhs of vaccines they r sitting upon”, said the Union Minister.

“Why has Rahul Gandhi not yet taken vaccine? Is it an oversight or he doesn’t want it or has he already taken one in many of his undisclosed trips to foreign locations but doesn’t want to disclose?” said the Union Minister.

Also Read: 35 including doctors, nurses from AIIMS tests Covid-19 positive

Earlier Rahul Gandhi has wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to impose immediate moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine exports. In the letter he said that the country is facing a shortage of vaccines.