Security forces neutralised 5 top militants in Shopian

Security forces had gunned down 5 top militants in Jammu and Kashmir. Militants were killed in two separate encounters in Shopian district. 4 security personnel were injured in the encounter.

On Thursday evening, an encounter broke out in Shopian town in which three terrorists have been killed while two others are believed to be hiding inside a local mosque in Jan Mohalla of Shopian. Four Army soldiers, including an officer, have been injured in the encounter.

The second encounter started early morning on Friday in Tral area of Pulwama district where 2-3 terrorists were believed trapped. Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) chief, terrorist Imtiyaz Shah, has been killed in the encounter in Tral. A search operation is underway.

Internet services have been suspended in both districts as a precautionary measure.