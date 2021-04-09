State government orders to shut all schools in the state

A state government has ordered to close all schools in the state. Delhi state government has ordered to close all schools in the state. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all schools will be closed in the Delhi till further orders. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the state.

7,437 fresh positive Covid cases and 24 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in Delhi are 23,181 out of 6,98,005 total cases. With 7,437 new infections, it is the highest one-day spike in the city since 2021.

????? ?? ????? ?????? ?? ????, ?????? ??? ??? ????? (??????, ???????? ????), ??? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ???? ?? ??? ??? ?? ??? ???? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2021

Also Read: Gulf country postpone all surgeries in hospitals

Meanwhile, over 83,000 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi.