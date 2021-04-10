Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ teaser creates all-time record within 24 hours

Pushpa’s character teaser starring Allu Arjun creates all-time record in Tollywood within 24 hours. The teaser was watched by over 25 million people in just 24 hours. Pushpa will be released on August 13. In the movie, Allu plays the role of Pushparaj, a smuggler. Malayalam actor Fahad Fazil is also seen in the lead role. The teaser promises a fun-filled experience at the theatre.

Directed by Sukumar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Pushpa is a multilingual film, which will be released in five languages simultaneously–Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi–on August 13, 2021. The release of The Introduction Of Pushpa Raj turned into a massive celebration among Allu Arjun fans worldwide. The event inspired a rage on social media with #Thaggedhele (the film’s dialogue which means we won’t back down) trending like wildfire.