Covid updates: Positive cases in Delhi rises up – 7,897 new cases recorded

According to a health bulletin, on Saturday, Delhi recorded 7897 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), accelerating the Capital’s total score to 714,423. The death rate also rose sharply in the last 24 hours after 39 new deaths were recorded, the bulletin added. A total of 11,235 people have died due to the fatal viral infection after the pandemic began last year.

Delhi reported 8521 cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday and there were 7437 infections on Thursday. On the preceding two days, the cases were above 5000. Delhi observed the highest single-day spike to date of 8593 cases on November 11 in 2020, while on November 19, the national capital had recorded 131 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day death count so far.

The Covid-19 cases in Delhi fell below the 8000-mark on Saturday as testing dipped, which means fewer people were tested as that of those a day before. A total of 77,374 tests were done on Saturday, out of which 43,473 were RT-PCR and 33,901 were quick antigen tests.

Other than the fewer number of tests administered, the positivity rate in the national capital shot up to 10.21% from 7.79% recorded a day earlier, which means more people carry the viral infection in the section of people tested.