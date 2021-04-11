Blasphemy; Mob attacked 2 Christian nurses in Pakistan

Islamabad: Christian nurses attacked in Pakistan for blasphemy. Mariyum Lal and Newish Arooj working at a civil hospital in Faisalabad were attacked. The nurses were stabbed and wounded. The nurses are accused of removing the stickers inscribed with Islamic verses from the wall of a hospital ward where psychiatric patients are being treated.

Hospital employees staged a demonstration against the two nurses and demanded strict action against them. Local Muslim clerics also joined the protesters. “As the mob had surrounded the police van demanding handing over the nurse to them, more force was called in to push back the protesters. After managing to disperse the mob by using a water cannon, police succeeded in moving the nurse from the hospital premises,” the official said, adding the other nurse had already managed to leave the hospital.