Breaking news: Fire breaks out at a scrapyard in Visakhapatnam

A major fire broke out in one of the scrap company in Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone in Duvvada on the outskirts of Vizag on Sunday afternoon.Luckily, there was no casualty or injuries to anyone because of today being Sunday.According to the preliminary reports, fire accident occurred in the scrap material area due to alleged short circuit. Old and damaged transformers were stored in the area.

Three fire tenders were pressed into action but the fire was not coming under control. According to one of the officials .According to one of the officials of fire department,the fire is raging due to oil left over in the transformers .Due the thick smoke coming out from the accident spot, people from the nearby residential areas are fear gripped.