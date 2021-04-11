Covid-19 Update: 1810 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

1810 new coronavirus cases along with 1652 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated this.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 483,747. The total recoveries reached at 468,456. The death toll is at 1531. At present there are 13,760 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 242,415 additional Covid-19 tests in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now over 38 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, health experts in the UAE are urging the community to take extra measures to keep children safe from Covid, as case studies show youngsters could be just as vulnerable to the disease as adults. In the UAE, though Covid cases are visibly going down, doctors are reminding parents and families not to drop their guard and ensure kids are protected at all times.