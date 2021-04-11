Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches at 90.80% in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India has updated the latest Covid-19 situation in the country. In the last 24 hours, 152,879 new Covid-19 cases along with 90,584 new recoveries and 839 deaths were reported in the country. The recovery rate has reached at 90.80% in the country.

The total Covid-19 tally stands at 13,358,805. The death toll stood at 169275. The number of recoveries mounted to 1,20,81,443 . At present there are 11,08,087 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of samples were tested 14,12,047 in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,66,26,850 samples have been tested. A total of 35,19,987 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 10,15,95,147.