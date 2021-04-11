Fire breaks out at a house; 5 rescued

Fire and rescue personnel had rescued five people from a massive fire that broke out in a house. The fire broke out at a house in Greater Kailash locality in South Delhi on Sunday.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said that they received the information regarding the fire at 4.18 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire originated at the first floor of the building in Greater Kailash-2. Five people were rescued safely from the second floor and they have been identified as Shivani (27), Bharat (35), Naveet (31), C R Ram (60) and Romil (57).

In a separate incident, a major fire broke out at a furniture market in Vijay Court near Shastri Park Metro Station in Delhi on late Saturday night. A total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Around 200 furniture shops were gutted in the incident.