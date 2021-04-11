Fire broke out at a slum in Noida; 2 children dead

New Delhi: Two children were killed in a fire at Bahlolpur slum near Phase 3 in Noida. About 150 huts were burnt down. The incident took place around 12 noon. The blaze has been doused by the firefighters and a rescue operation is underway. “Bodies of two children have been found in the area. The fire has been doused,” said a police officer.

“Around 150 shanties got destroyed in the fire and the bodies of two children have been recovered. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained,” he said. . The preliminary conclusion is that the accident was caused by the cylinder explosion. It took a long time to put out the fire as there was a strong wind during the day. “Around a dozen fire tenders were deployed at the sight to control the blaze. The fire has been controlled now but due to wind there is still smoke left,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.