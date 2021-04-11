Have you ever heard about blue bananas? Sounds crazy but it exists. Know about it

We have heard about yellow and green bananas. But now, blue bananas are gaining attention on the internet. Named Blue Java Banana, this fruit tastes exactly like vanilla ice cream. Tham Khai Meng, the former Global Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy, mentioned on his Twitter handle, “How come nobody ever told me to plant Blue Java Bananas? Incredible they taste just like ice cream”. Have a look at his tweet.

He also shared the images of the banana, and it looks incredible. Said to be grown primarily in Southeast Asia, it is much popular in Hawaii and is called ‘Ice Cream banana’. These blue java bananas can grow to a height of 15 to 20 ft and the leaves of the tree are silver-green in color.