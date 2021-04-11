Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan steps into Bollywood; ‘Qala’ teaser out

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, enters into the Bollywood film industry. A first-look teaser for Qala has been released by Netflix. After the tremendous success of the visual masterpiece ‘Bulbbul’, this will be Netflix’s second collaboration with the creative powerhouse Clean Slate Filmz (Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production house) and director Anvitaa Dutt.

The film is described as a “beautiful, heartbreaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.” Earlier in the day, Babil took to his Instagram handle and shared that he wrapped the first schedule of his debut movie. He wrote, “Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me ??) Also, I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. “From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother’s heart.”