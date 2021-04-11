Security forces gunned down 12 terrorists in 72 hours in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces had neutralized 12 militants in the last 72 hours in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. The director general of police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh informed this. The security forces had also eliminated a terrorist outfit known as Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) .

He also informed that the dead militants were belonged to Al-Badr, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGUH) outfits. “Seven of them belonged to AGUH including the group`s chief, 3 to Al-Badr and 2 to LeT. Both the hardcore local terrorists have been neutralised. Have been active for a long and wanted in many cases of terror crime”, the DGP said.

An encounter in Anantnag between terrorists and security forces broke out late at night on April 10. Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian on Saturday by security forces.