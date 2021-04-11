State government imposes lockdown in 3 districts

The state government has imposed lockdown in 3 districts. Chhattisgarh state government had imposed lockdown in three districts- Dhamtari, Raigarh, and Korba-. The decision was taken after considering the Covid-19 situation in these districts.

At present a total of 11 districts were under lockdown in the state. Earlier, the orders for imposing lockdown have already been issued in eight districts of the state, including Raipur.

The state government has also directed collectors to start quarantine centers in the villages again. People coming from other states will have to stay in the quarantine Center for seven days.