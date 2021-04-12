Coronavirus updates: India records 1,52,879 new cases increase in a single day

The country’s Covid tally reached over 1.33 crore cases with the highest single-day wave of 1,52,879 new Covid cases. 839 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the total death count to 1.69 lakh.

A steady increase in the active cases for the 32nd day in row. The active cases rose to 11,08,087 comprising 8.29 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further decreased to 90.44 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra – which accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active cases – Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has indicated the possibility of a lockdown.

On Saturday, the Delhi government announced new restriction, banning most public gatherings and setting limits for attendance at restaurants, theatres, on public transport and functions like weddings and funerals.

The dangerous wave in Covid cases has led to a shortage of beds in hospitals. In Indore – which has been reporting the highest number of cases in Madhya Pradesh – relatives of Covid patients were reported to be struggling for beds as the medical services in the city were struggling to cope with the intense wave.