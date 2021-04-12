Covid-19 Update: 1928 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1928 new coronavirus cases along with 1719 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 486,675. The total recoveries reached at 470,175. The death toll is at 1533.

At present there are 13,967 active cases in the country. The Ministry has conducted 193,892 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till ow over 40.4 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Meanwhile, private schools in Sharjah on Sunday morning received in-classroom pupils, who are above 12 years of age and carried a negative PCR test report, amid strict compliance with all Covid-19 precautionary norms. The hybrid model of education is also being followed like the first and second semester of this academic session following the raging viral outbreak.