Emirates makes its flight affordable and introduces new features

On Emirates Flight EK2021 on Saturday, the flight was really enjoyable for some passengers as for the first time the airline’s brand-new premium economy cabin. The new features added were – seats are made more classy and comfortable with longer legroom and a more relaxing reclining position, unlike that of to usual economy class seats.

The Dubai-based airline has indeed taken its signature A380 experience to the next level by providing more comfort to passengers who are willing to pay a little more, but not as much as a business or first class seat.

2-4-2 cabin layout

Emirates’ premium economy is placed at the front of the main deck, with three washrooms dedicated to passengers in that cabin class. It has 56 seats in a 2-4-2 cabin layout. It also provides a bountiful seat pitch of up to 40-inches. Seat pitch is the space between a point on one seat and the same point on the seat in front of it. The standard seat pitch in economy class for most carriers is between 30 to 32 inches.

The premium economy seat is cream in colour and has anti-stain leather with stitching details and a wood panel finish which is similar to business class, that is, 19.5 inches in width and reclines to an angle up to eight inches for a more comfortable cradle position with enough room to stretch out.

The headrests can be adjusted in six ways, calf rests and footrests while each seat has a 13.3” screen to enjoy the latest movies, podcasts, TV shows, news and more. Sockets for smartphones and a wide dining table plus a side cocktail table are also available.

Future plans

An Emirates spokesperson told Gulf News during the EK2021 flight on Saturday that premium economy seats will also be installed on some of its Boeing 777X aircraft, which are due to join the fleet in 2023. Emirates also has plans to retrofit its existing A380 fleet with the premium economy offering.