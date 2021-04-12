“Fahad Fazil will be banned if he continues to collaborate with OTT films”; FEOUK

Thiruvananthapuram: Theater owners’ association FEOUK has informed that Fahad will be banned if he continues to collaborate with OTT films. The FEOUK panel has stated that Fahad’s films will not be released in theaters if he cooperates with OTT releases.

The FEOUK committee also said that if the films are released through OTT, they will face major hurdles in showing films including Malik. The judgment was made after the first meeting of the new FEOUK committee.

Read more; 50% of Supreme Court staff tests positive with covid-19 ; Hearings won’t affected

Fahadh Fazil is the actor who has brought the most number of films to the audience during the Covid era. Earlier this month, two films of Fahad were released on the OTT platform. With this, FEOUK came on the scene and warned Fahad.