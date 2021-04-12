50% of Supreme Court staff tests positive with covid-19 ; Hearings won’t affected

New Delhi: India’s increasing Covid-19 crisis has hugely affected the Supreme Court with many of its workers testing positive for the infection. The court’s working, however, won’t be harmed in any form. The hearings will soon be handled through video conferencing from home, officials said. The whole court premise, including courtrooms, is now being sanitized. The different benches will today meet an hour later than their cataloged time. Administrators have guaranteed there was nothing to be frightened about. On Saturday alone, 44 out of the 90 staffers restrained to tests turned Covid-19 positive, creating fear among some judges, they said.

“Judicial work will not be affected by the pandemic,” Justice DY Chandrachud told. “The Supreme Court has adequate infrastructure for judicial work,” he said, referring to the 1,600 video-conferencing links available with it.” Sixteen benches are working. Earlier, large volumes of files used to be moved physically, but presently, everything is accessible electronically,” said the judge who is also Chairman of the Supreme Court’s e-panel. Some Supreme Court judges had been infected with Covid earlier but recovered consequently.

Read more; India becomes world’s second worst-hit country in Covid-19 cases, Overtakes Brazil!!!

India is undergoing a fierce new surge of the pandemic with approximately 10 lakh new cases being recorded over the past week. Today was the sixth continuous day it reported over a lakh daily cases with 1,68,912 new diseases the highest ever daily surge till now. Up to 904 people died of Covid-related issues in the past 24 hours, as per the latest Health Ministry data announced this morning. The nation now leads the world in the daily average number of new infections recorded in more than two weeks, considering for one in every six infections reported globally each day.